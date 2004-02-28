Welcome to Sports Worlds, the online sports magazine.



Original articles, news and research updates ranging from sports in history through competition and leisure to the realms of gender and sporting personalities are added to the Sports Worlds site monthly - so don't forget to check back later for new content.



Why are we so captivated by the results of contests to be the first a kicking a ball across a line, the fastest at throwing it through a metal hoop, or the best at keeping it in the air with a racquet? Why should someone jumping heights or lengths in a field so be eagerly watched and applauded? Any why are millions of dollars spent on securing the appearance of the most talented athletes and players, turning recreational pursuits into professional enterprises and fostering the ever-increasing growth in popularity of spectator sports?



These are some of the questions that Sports Worlds attempts to answer, as well as those of more basic issues concerning the history, development and future of sports. Encompassing sociological, economical, psychological and cultural fields of study among others, Sports Worlds presents an inter-disciplinary approach to making sense of the popular world of sports.







